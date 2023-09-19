Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland come into this midweek clash with very little separating them in the Championship table.

Rovers sit in 8th place after six games, collecting 10 points along the way. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side endured a frustrating away loss to Plymouth Argyle but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in their 5,000th league game on Saturday.

The visitors have taken 10 points from their first six games too, also winning three, drawing one and losing too. However, Sunderland are ahead in 7th thanks to their superior goal difference.

The Black Cats are finding form too. They’re unbeaten in four in the Championship, winning three of those games. Last time out, Tony Mowbray’s men came from 1-0 to beat QPR 3-1 away from home, with Jack Clarke, Dan Ballard and Abdoullah Ba netting.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s not much to separate these two sides in the league table and I can see them being pretty closely-matched on-pitch too.

“Blackburn are prone to a poor defensive performance and with the attacking talent Sunderland possess, there is definitely a path to victory for the visitors. However, Rovers have been pretty solid at home, so I can see them getting a couple goals as well. That home advantage could give them the edge, but I can see a draw playing out here.

“You wouldn’t be surprised if these two spend much of the campaign jostling for position and that might reflect in Wednesday night’s game. I’m going for an entertaining 2-2 draw, but either side could snatch three points with a strong performance.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland prediction: 2-2

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland look to have steadied themselves after a nervy start to the season.

“Tony Mowbray has some really good attacking players in his ranks and Rovers will be well aware of the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.

“Rovers though can give any team in the league a run for their money, so I’m expecting a close game between two very good sides tonight.

“Either could win it, but I think the momentum is with Sunderland right now; they have a bit more depth to cope with these midweek fixtures too.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland prediction: 0-1