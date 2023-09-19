Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackburn Rovers have made a respectable start to the new Championship season. While Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side haven’t been the most consistent, they sit in 8th place with 10 points to their name after six outings.

Rovers returned to winning ways with a home victory over Middlesbrough at the weekend and will be keen to make it two in a row here.

They’re up for a tough game against Sunderland though. The Black Cats are also on 10 points after six games but sit just ahead of the hosts on goal difference. Tony Mowbray’s side are unbeaten in four and will be keen to break into the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Tomasson spoke to the media ahead of the game to provide the Blackburn Rovers team news, and he will be forced into at least one change here.

Captain Lewis Travis is expected to be fit despite coming off in the win against Middlesbrough but striker Sam Gallagher is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines. The Danish boss said that he could be out for anything between five and seven weeks.

That could open the door for one of Semir Telalovic or Harry Leonard to come into the starting XI, although versatile winger Tyrhys Dolan is another option at the top of the pitch. Tomasson also noted that Sammie Szmodics can play as a false no.9.

Jake Batty is continuing his road back to full fitness and will get minutes against Hertha Berlin’s youngsters in the U21s PL International Cup tomorrow.

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Wharton

Travis

Hedges

Szmodics

Moran

Leonard

While Joe Rankin-Costello made his return off the bench at the weekend, Callum Brittain’s solid performance warrants him a stay in the XI. His versatility could mean that he moves over to the left in Harry Pickering’s place if Tomasson wants both him and Rankin-Costello in the team though.

The update on Travis should see him continue in the middle with Adam Wharton. Up top, Harry Leonard looks to be the best option in Gallagher’s absence while Telalovic continues to learn the Championship game.

Out wide, you could make a case for Andy Moran or Dilan Markanday coming into the team in the place of Tyrhys Dolan. Dolan is yet to manage a goal or an assist this season.

The game kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.