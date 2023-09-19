Blackburn Rovers signed forward Dolan in 2020 after his release from Preston North End. It goes down as one of the club’s more impressive bits of business in recent years having brought him in on a free transfer from a direct rival at just 18.

He didn’t need time to settle in with youth football either. Dolan went straight into the first-team and has stayed there since, notching 14 goals and 13 assists in 130 senior outings for Rovers.

There are some questions surrounding his long-term future at Ewood Park though. The 21-year-old’s deal is up at the end of this year and while a 12-month extension option is there to be triggered, Blackburn have been looking to extend his contract since the summer.

Now, director of football Broughton has issued an update.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Broughton said the ongoing change in player representation has delayed matters but there should be clarity by Christmas. When asked about the progress in talks, he said:

“Not a great deal of movement

“His agency agreement runs out on October 1st and then he can go with the new agency.

“I think we’ll know very quickly whether he will sign a new contract or not. The big difference to other players that have expired is when his deal expires in two years, he’s under 24 so we’ll be protected financially from that point of view.

“By January, the situation will be clearer. Right now, I see no dip in his commitment and his enthusiasm has been the same as it has always been. He is vital for our squad moving forward.”

A new Blackburn Rovers deal?

While time will tell just how the situation pans out, Blackburn does feel like the right club for Dolan at the moment.

At 21, the priority has to be playing regularly and he’s getting just that under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Until he’s producing top performances on a more consistent basis or perhaps chipping in with more goals and assists, it feels like he’s playing at his level.

There’s no doubt that a future in the Premier League could be ahead of Dolan though. With such experience to his name at a young age, he certainly has a prosperous career ahead of him, but time will tell how much more of it he spends with Rovers.

Blackburn are in a good position with the 12-month extension clause included. But, if Dolan doesn’t want to sign a new deal, it will be interesting to see if Rovers feel the need to cash in sooner rather than later to avoid the risk of losing him for just a compensation fee further down the line.