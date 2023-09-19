Birmingham City head to Preston North End in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City head to table-toppers Preston North End this evening, with Blues looking to end a run of three games without a win in all competitions.

Preston meanwhile are looking for their sixth successive win in the league, with Ryan Lowe’s still unbeaten and at the top of the table on 16 points.

Last time out, Birmingham City lost 2-0 at Watford, whilst the Lilywhites beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Deepdale.

Birmingham City team news

As per Birmingham Live, both Lukas Jutkiewicz and Lee Buchanan are suspended for tonight’s game.

Tyler Roberts (calf), Siriki Dembele (hamstring), and Ethan Laird (hamstring) were touch and go to feature at Watford; none of the three did, but they’re seemingly on the verge of a return to the side.

George Hall (hamstring) and Alfie Chang (ACL) remain longer-term absentees for Blues.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Aiwu

Long

Sanderson

Drameh

Bielik

Sunjic

Anderson

Stansfield

Burke

Hogan

Buchanan’s suspension could mean a debut and a first start for summer signing Emanuel Aiwu, albeit in a more unfamiliar left-back position.

Elsewhere, Eustace made a lot of substitutions in the last outing v Watford and so he should have a fit squad to choose from, with an unchanged line up perhaps likely despite the defeat.

Birmingham City put in a decent performance at Vicarage Road, largely kept out by Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Tonight’s game at Deepdale kicks off at 7:45pm.