Barnsley are back in League One action this evening at home to Portsmouth.

Barnsley have been in decent form over recent weeks and will be eager to keep their momentum going. They have won their last three league games on the spin.

Neill Collins’ side won 2-0 against Burton Albion at Oakwell last time out after two goals by striker Devante Cole. The Tykes are 5th in the league table after picking up 13 points from their first seven games.

They take on a Portsmouth side who are yet to lose this term so far under John Mousinho. They drew 1-1 away at Derby County last weekend with attacker Colby Bishop scoring a late equaliser.

Barnsley team news

Callum Styles missed the game against Burton though illness. Collins told the Barnsley Chronicle: “Callum was unfortunately sick which ruled him out. I think he’ll be back for Tuesday which is good.”

Midfield pair Joe Ackroyd and Luca Connell remain out of action, whilst Robbie Cundy is still being assessed, as per The News. Defender Mael de Gevigney is fit after suffering from a dead leg.

Starting XI

Roberts

Cotter

Williams

Lopata

McCart

Cadden

Russell

Phillips

Kane

McAtee

Cole

Barnsley have plenty of options to pick from in their squad and their strength in depth could take them a long way this term as they aim for promotion back to the Championship. They came close in the last campaign under former manager Michael Duff but were beaten in the play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley.

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts has made a decent impression in goal since his summer switch from Middlesbrough and has kept three league clean sheets on the spin. Cole has been in fine form up front again recently and will be eager to get more goals under his belt against Portsmouth.