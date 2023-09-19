Arsenal scouts are set to watch Exeter City vs Reading tonight with Royals duo Tyler Bindon and Caylan Vickers of interest, as per the Express.

The EFL has been a solid recruiting ground for plenty of top clubs over the years and Arsenal aren’t afraid of dipping into the lower leagues for promising talents either. Reading have seen their fair share of exciting prospects come through the youth ranks and now, two young Royals are appearing on the Gunners’ radar.

In fresh reports from the Express, it is said that Reading youngsters Bindon and Vickers are drawing admiring glances from Arsenal.

Scouts from the Premier League club are set to attend Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie between Exeter City and Reading. In their missing to spot some new stars, Bindon and Vickers are both of interest.

Bindon only joined in the summer, signing from American side LAFC. Vickers meanwhile is a product of the club’s academy and has a goal and two assists to his name in nine appearances this season.

Arsenal watching on

While time will tell if Arsenal plan on acting on their interest further down the line, the fact that Bindon and Vickers, both 18, are already appearing on their radar goes to show the level of promise both players possess.

Both players are still very much in the formative years of their careers but as they start to gain first-team experience, it isn’t a surprise that admiring glances have begun. Bindon is under contract until the summer of 2025, while Vickers penned a deal earlier this summer before the season began.

Given some of the financial struggles Reading have been through, this could be a good chance for them to raise funds. In an ideal world, the Royals can hold onto and develop their young stars further, but given the cash flow problems, it could be a good change for them to get some money in.