West Brom had a very quiet summer transfer window, signing just the four players.

Josh Maja and Ruben Shakpoke arrived on free transfers, whilst Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa arrived on loan for West Brom.

But still, Carlos Corberan’s side remain competitive in the Championship, picking up a good point away at Bristol City in their last outing.

The Baggies sit in 13th place of the table but just one win away from being in the top six, having picked up wins against the likes of Swansea City and Middlesbrough so far this season.

The January transfer window could be a pivotal one in determining West Brom’s fortunes this season, and here we look at three summer targets that the Baggies should return for in the New Year…

Tiago Gouveia

West Brom were among the teams linked with a loan move for Benfica attacker Tiago Gouveia in the summer.

The 22-year-old remains on the peripheries of the Benfica first-team, having played mainly for the club’s B team so far this season.

He’d bring a degree of versatility to the side with Gouveia capable of playing on either flank or even as a no.9, with his athleticism and eye for goal bound to suit the Championship.

Kortney Hause

Darren Witcoop revealed in the summer that Aston Villa’s outcasted centre-back Kortney Hause was a potential option for West Brom.

The 28-year-old is currently sidelined but he remains well down the pecking order anyway, having spent time on loan with Watford in the Championship last time round.

Centre-back options are fairly light for West Brom with Semi Ajayi’s absence v Huddersfield Town being a notable one; another centre-back signing in January could be ideal for Corberan.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

The 24-year-old left-back was another name linked with West Brom during the summer.

His links to The Hawthorns came amid some financial uncertainty at Reading, which persists, and with Guinness-Walker having seemingly been exiled from the side, a January move could be in the offing.

Left-back is another position that Corberan is light on with Conor Townsend the only out and out option in that position.