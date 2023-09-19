Watford have made a steady start to the new Championship season under new boss Valerian Ismael.

Watford find themselves in 12th position in the table after picking up eight points from their first six games. They are three points off the play-offs.

The Hornets are back in action tomorrow night at home to West Brom. They won 2-0 at home to Birmingham City last time out and will be looking to build some momentum.

It was a busy summer at Vicarage Road in terms of both incomings and outgoings. Here is a look at three targets who they should rekindle their interest in when the January window opens…

Tiago Gouveia

Watford were linked with a swoop for the Benfica attacker, as per reporter Mike McGrath. Hull City, Leicester City, Southampton and West Brom were also mentioned as potential suitors.

The 22-year-old, who is a former Portugal youth international, would give the Hertfordshire club more competition and depth in attacking areas. He spent last term on loan at Estoril to get some experience.

Callum Styles

The Athletic reported that the Hornets were interested in throwing the Barnsley man a lifeline in the second tier. The former Bury man spent last term on loan at Millwall.

He has since returned to Oakwell and they managed to keep hold of him beyond the deadline earlier this month. However, his long-term future in South Yorkshire is up in the air.

Dion Charles

The striker has been a hit in League One over recent years and would be an exciting signing for Watford if they were to rekindle their pursuit of him this winter. He has scored 35 goals in 84 games for the Trotters to date.

TEAMtalk claim Ismael’s side want him along with Stoke City. The Northern Ireland international has played for Accrington Stanley in the past.