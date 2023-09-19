Swansea City have had a dismal start to the season. They’ve collected just two points from their opening six games and after losing to rivals Cardiff City at the weekend, pressure is already piling on Michael Duff.

The Welsh side had a pretty busy summer window, revamping the ranks a fair bit under their new management. However, given their struggles, the Swans might already have an eye on where they can strengthen further in the winter.

With that said, here are three summer targets Swansea City should go back in for in January…

Ronnie Edwards

It was an ambitious deadline day move for a defender as highly-rated as Peterborough United starlet Edwards but he’d be a real statement signing for any Championship club.

The young centre-back is an England youth international and is a player destined for the top. Given that Edwards could really do with a step up, Swansea might be able to get a deal done for a fair fee as well.

Zak Swanson

While Josh Key and Harrison Ashby are currently on the books as options on the right, Portsmouth’s former Arsenal youngster Swanson could be a solid addition too. Like Edwards, he’s another talent with a bright future eyed by the Swans and could be a more long-term option over loan man Ashby.

His Portsmouth deal is up next summer but they hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Lewis Fiorini

Last but not least, Swansea City were among the multiple teams said to be interested in a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Fiorini in the summer. Ultimately though, a move failed to transpire and the 21-year-old is still with the Premier League club.

Fiorini previously thrived in League One with Lincoln City and while his stint with Blackpool last season was tougher, he deserves another shot in the Championship. It seems likely that he heads out this winter.