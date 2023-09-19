Portsmouth have made an undefeated start to the League One campaign after undergoing a significant squad rebuild in the summer.

Portsmouth have won three and drawn four of their seven League One games thus far. As a result, they sit in 6th place, claiming a late draw against Derby County in their last outing.

Pompey will be hoping that their overhaul of the squad in the summer means few signings are needed in the winter. However, to boost their chances in the fight for promotion, it might be wise to add a new face or two to avoid resting on their laurels.

With that said, here are three summer targets the club should go back in for in January…

Tommy Leigh

Portsmouth-born Leigh was heavily linked with a return to his hometown club over the summer. He had thoroughly impressed for a struggling Accrington Stanley side last season but ultimately, he stayed put.

Leigh is a goalscoring midfielder who can also play as a striker and with his current deal up next year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he draws strong interest in January. Portsmouth should be among those eyeing a move in the winter.

Lewis Dobbin

The News reported that Everton youngster Dobbin was among the players considered at Fratton Park ahead of the new season, only to decide against a move. However, with the recent Derby County loan man staying at Goodison, the door could open for him to head out temporarily this winter.

Dobbin can play anywhere across the front three, but he mainly features on the left. He managed five goals and six assists in 54 games for Derby last season and has made three Premier League appearances for Everton so far this campaign.

Matt Macey

Last but not least is Matt Macey, who made a good impression on loan with Portsmouth last season.

Will Norris ended up joining Pompey despite their interest in re-signing Macey but now, the towering ‘keeper is without a club. That means he could be signed before January if the club wanted to. Even though Norris has impressed thus far, having a really solid back-up to compete for the starting spot could only help get more out of the current no.1.