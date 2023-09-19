Millwall have picked up seven points from their first six games of the new Championship season.

Millwall find themselves down in 18th position in the table. They were beaten 3-0 at home by Leeds United last time out.

Gary Rowett’s side made the play-offs in the last campaign and will be eyeing another push for the top six this term. They are back in action tomorrow night at home to Rotherham United.

The Lions had a busy summer in terms of both incoming and outgoings. Here is a look at three targets they should reignite their interest in when the January window opens…

Josh Koroma

Millwall were linked with a swoop for the Huddersfield Town attacker but nothing materialised in the end. According to The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, page 61), they were interested in luring him to The Den.

Koroma, 24, would provide more competition and depth in attacking areas. He has been with his current club since 2019 and has scored 17 goals in 88 games altogether to date.

Lewis Travis

He emerged on Rowett’s radar and Millwall had a bid rejected, as per a report by LancashireLive. The 25-year-old has been a key player at Ewood Park over recent years and has played 205 games for the Lancashire outfit to date.

Landing him would be a big statement of intent by the Lions if they were to move back in for him this winter. He would inject more quality into their options in the middle of the park.

Callum Styles

The Barnsley man, who is a Hungary international, spent last season on loan and is a player who Millwall fans will know all about. He stayed put at Oakwell beyond the deadline earlier this month.

The Athletic claim the London club were keen to land him back in July along with Watford. However, the Tykes kept hold of him but his long-term future continues to remain up in the air.