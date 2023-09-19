Bolton Wanderers have made a decent start to the season but will be keen to find some form again after an inconsistent run.

Bolton Wanderers are 7th in the table after a run of one win in four. They fell to a disappointing defeat against Reading last time out, but there’s no doubt that Ian Evatt’s side are still viewed as strong contenders for automatic promotion.

To avoid resting on their laurels or to boost their chances, it could be that a few signings are made this winter.

With that said, here are three summer targets the Trotters should return for in the January window…

Rubin Colwill

Welsh prodigy Colwill has just signed a new long-term deal with Cardiff City and after some eye-catching performances in the EFL Cup, you might’ve thought he’d get more minutes in the Championship. However, the 21-year-old has still been limited to just 22 minutes of league action.

A winter loan could be ideal for him to continue his development if he isn’t getting regular minutes still and summer admirers Bolton Wanderers should eye a deal.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Bolton were said to be eyeing Clarke-Harris as a potential Dion Charles replacement but even though the talisman ended up staying put, the Posh star could still be a worthwhile addition. He may well move on this winter after a Bristol Rovers switch fell through.

Evatt could do with a reliable goalscorer to support Charles or feature in his absence. For that role, Clarke-Harris could be perfect.

Keanu Baccus

With Australian international Baccus out of contract at St. Mirren next summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s on the move in the winter. Reporter Alan Nixon covered Bolton Wanderers’ interest on his Patreon but ultimately, a move didn’t come to fruition.

The 25-year-old would be a great addition in the middle of the park though and if doubt continues to surround his future, he should definitely emerge on Wanderers’ radar again.