Blackpool are aiming for an immediate return to the Championship this season after bringing back Neil Critchley as their manager.

Blackpool have made a slow start to the new League One season though. They find themselves down in 14th position in the table.

The Seasiders have accumulated nine points from their first seven games. Next up is a home clash against Reading this weekend.

It ended up being a busy summer at Bloomfield Road in terms of both incomings and outgoings. Here is a look at three targets they should return for in January…

Josh Feeney

Blackpool were linked with a swoop for the Aston Villa defender in the last window. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Tangerines were keen on a loan move but nothing materialised in the end.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Villa Park and would add more competition and depth to the defensive department. He ended up staying put beyond the deadline earlier this month.

Chris Martin

The door remains open to land the experienced striker following his exit from QPR. He is currently a free agent and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Blackpool have been interested in a potential deal to land the 34-year-old. He would bolster their attacking options ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Owen Moxon

Blackpool saw a bid rejected for the Carlisle United ace, via the News & Star. The midfielder has been a big player for the Cumbrians over recent times and helped them gain promotion from League Two last term.

He would be an ideal signing for the Seasiders if they were to reignite their pursuit of him this winter. His current club will face a battle to keep him in the long run with the way things are going.