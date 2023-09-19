Birmingham City have had a strong start to the season after a fantastic summer transfer window at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham City sit 6th place in the Championship table after six games, only losing their first game against Watford at the weekend.

Their busy summer transfer window means there might not be much business needed in the winter, but the Blues may be in a position where they can’t afford to rest on their laurels if they maintain this form.

With that said, here are three summer targets the Blues should return for in January…

Ephron Mason-Clark

Forward Mason-Clark is a crucial player for Peterborough United. He was made club captain in the summer and after making a good impression in his first League One campaign last season, he emerged as a target at St. Andrew’s.

Operating as a striker or winger, the 24-year-old looks like a player capable of rising to the Championship. If he can find prolific form again, he’s someone who should definitely be back on Birmingham City’s radar.

Gavin Kilkenny

Bournemouth central midfielder Kilkenny might have had a couple of tough loans since his eye-catching breakthrough but he could be one to watch this winter all the same after the summer rumours. He’s down the pecking order with the Cherries and if he can regain some confidence, he could be a real asset in the Championship.

Be it on a loan or a permanent, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kilkenny is on the move in the January window.

Reggie Cannon

Perhaps an interesting suggestion given that Ethan Laird and Cody Drameh are both options on the right, but the chance to sign someone like Cannon won’t come around all that often.

The 25-year-old is without a club, so the Blues don’t even have to wait until January unless they want to. He’s a seriously athletic presence on the right and is a solid option in the back three as well as at full-back or wing-back. Cannon did have interest from other Championship clubs, so Birmingham City could be wise to make a move.