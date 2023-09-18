Watford beat Birmingham City 2-0 at Vicarage Road in the Championship on Saturday.

Watford picked up their first win since the opening day of the campaign with a confident win over John Eustace’s Birmingham City on Saturday.

Injury time goals from Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews handed the Hornets the win against 10-man Blues, leaving Valerien Ismael’s side in 12th place of the table.

Absent from the game though was attacker Vakoun Bayo. Ismael revealed afterwards that the Ivorian has a muscle injury, but played down the severity of the issue.

Ismael told the club:

“He has a slight muscle issue, which came around a couple of days ago. He came in on Friday, but with another game so soon on Wednesday, we didn’t think it was the time to take any risks. He felt much better today and did a session, everything was fine so I expect that he’ll be back for the West Brom game.”

Signed from Chaleroi ahead of last season, Bayo went on to score four goals in 24 Championship outings for Watford before returning to Chaleroi on loan for a brief spell.

He’s since featured five times in the Championship this season, scoring one and assisting one too.

Bayo back soon?

Bayo has played an important role this season. He’s proving to be a useful player, with his loan spell away from the club last season perhaps doing him some good.

And fortunately, it doesn’t seem like Bayo’s injury is anything serious and it looks like he’ll make his return for the upcoming West Brom game on Wednesday night.

It’s another tough assignment for the Hornets but that win over Birmingham City should give them a huge boost in confidence.

The Baggies are level on points with Watford but sit a place behind in 13th owing to goal difference; over the weekend, Carlos Corberan’s side drew away at Bristol City.

Wednesday’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.