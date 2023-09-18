Blackburn Rovers beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday.

It was an impressive win for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers, who’ve now won three of their last four in all competitions.

But the win over Boro came at a cost with Sam Gallagher and Lewis Travis both forced off through injury with the second half; Gallagher with a calf injury and Travis with an ankle injury.

And speaking to the club about the pair’s fitness ahead of Wednesday’s home game v Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland, Tomasson said:

“It’s still early days, but we know Sam has a bit of a history with injuries. I hope he came off on time but we don’t know the extent of it yet.

“Then you have Trav, a warrior who made that important tackle in getting that injury. I hope he’ll be ready for the next game, but I haven’t seen that report on him yet. They are two important players for us.”

The win over Middlesbrough left Blackburn Rovers in 8th place of the table. Sunderland are level on points but sit a place ahead on goal difference, after a 3-1 win at QPR on Saturday.

Injury concerns…

With the transfer window now behind us, any injury worries that teams get need to be dealt with in-house; clubs can’t go out and sign replacements.

But fortunately for Rovers, it doesn’t seem like the inuries to either Gallagher or Travis are serious, but whether or not either player can play a part on Wednesday remains to be seen.

Tomasson won’t rush either player back into action against a fast-paced Sunderland side in midweek, but at the same time, Tomasson will want his best players available for the game.

Mowbray’s men are looking strong right now and they have a chance to move up into the top six with a win on Wednesday.

So too do Rovers though, so it’s all to play for; the game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.