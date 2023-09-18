Southampton host Ipswich Town in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Southampton come into a tough test against Ipswich Town off the back of two heavy defeats against Sunderland and Leicester City.

After going unbeaten in their first four games, the Saints have lost 5-0 away to the Black Cats and 4-1 at home against their fellow relegated side Leicester. As a result, they’re down in 9th and have conceded the most goals in the division on 16.

As for Ipswich Town, they won again at the weekend, making it five from six so far.

They beat fellow promotion winners Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough. Kieran McKenna’s side occupy 3rd place now and are one point behind leaders Preston North End at the top of the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Two heavy defeats for Southampton have really dampened the mood among supporters. They’ve got to improve with Ipswich coming to town too, because the Tractor Boys will make them pay if they’re off their game again.

“Ipswich have been resolute at the back and if they can get on that Southampton backline, we could see some more errors.

“With the form the visitors are in and the struggles the Saints have had of late, I’m leaning towards an away win. There’s no doubt that Southampton have the quality to get back on track here but I think Ipswich could take the victory.”

Score prediction: Southampton 1-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“It’s not looking great for Southampton right now. They’re defensively very poor and question marks will start to be raised over Martin very soon if this form continues.

“And it doesn’t get much easier for the Saints with Ipswich Town up next; Ipswich are flying high and looking very commanding in the Championship, but Southampton will also be a very tough test for them too.

“Whether or not Southampton shore up for this one remains to be seen. Ipswich have the firewpoer to blow them away, but after a long-haul trip to Wednesday at the weekend, I think fatigue might creep in.”

Score prediction: Southampton 1-1 Ipswich Town