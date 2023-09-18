Peterborough United host Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday night.

Peterborough United come into this midweek game against Cheltenham Town looking to end a four-game winless run.

Posh had lost three in a row before a draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend. Darren Ferguson’s side have been struggling for form and sit in 12th place but with Cheltenham coming to town, they should be confident of getting back on track here.

Wade Elliott’s Robins sit in 23rd place with just a point to their name after seven games.

Cheltenham Town are yet to score a League One goal as well, with the summer loss of Alfie May looking to have had an even bigger impact than initially expected. Pressure will be growing on Elliott as the club look to maintain their third-tier status.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Posh need to make a return to form here. A home game against a side with only one point to their name and no goals scored should be an ideal opponent for Ferguson’s side as they look to get back on track after a tough run.

“You have to think this could be the final nail in the coffin for Elliott if they fail to get a result here or at least put in an improved performance. Posh have some dangerous attackers and they could run riot if back on their game.

“It’s not looking good for Cheltenham and I think their struggles continue here. I’m going for a comfortable Posh win.”

Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 3-0

Luke Phelps

“Posh’s league form is tailing off a bit. The club have had a lot of games already this season, and in numerous competitions, but Ferguson needs to use this game to get back to winning ways in the league.

“Cheltenham have started poorly this season. They’re lacking any bite without last season’s top scorer May and a trip to Peterborough United really doesn’t make things any easier for the Robins.

“I feel like this could be a good evening for Posh.”

Peterborough United vs Cheltenham Town prediction: 3-0