Sunderland centre-back attracting interest from elsewhere

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has emerged on the radar of Hartlepool United, according to a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Sunderland’s youngster is attracting loan interest from the National League side.

Johnson, 19, has risen up through the academy ranks at the Stadium of Light.

The Hartlepool Mail claim Hartlepool are ‘considering’ a swoop for him as they look to bolster their defensive department. The player also has other clubs in non-league keen on landing him on a temporary basis.

Sunderland man eyed

A loan exit for Johnson would benefit his development as he would get experience of playing football in the fifth tier, as opposed to playing with fellow young players.

The teenager has been with Sunderland for his whole career to date and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent times. He has played twice for the first-team and is a key player for the Under-21’s at this moment in time.

Johnson is under contract with the Championship outfit until the summer of 2026 which shows he is highly regarded by Tony Mowbray. However, he remains down the pecking order in terms of getting into their senior team and his chances of minutes are slim this term due to the abundance of options that they have ahead of him in his position.

Therefore, a temporary departure to Hartlepool would suit both parties involved if they could strike a deal. The Pools were relegated from League Two in the last campaign and are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Football League this season under John Askey.

Sunderland were in action over the weekend and picked up a 3-1 win away at QPR as they start to pick up some form in the league.