Cardiff City host Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Cardiff City welcome Coventry City to South Wales, following their triumph over Swansea City at the weekend.

It was the Bluebirds’ second win of the season and their third win in four outings in all competitions, with Erol Bulut’s side having scored nine goals in those four games.

Coventry meanwhile are a couple places ahead of Cardiff, sitting in 14th after a 1-1 draw at Hull City on Friday night; their fourth-straight draw in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Cardiff City are looking quite good right now. Bulut has got them scoring goals and overcoming strong opposition, with that win over Swansea bound to give them a new lease of confidence.

“Coventry meanwhile are stuttering a bit. They’re struggling to overcome teams but remain hard to beat, with Robins perhaps lacking the attacking prowess that his side had last time round.

“This should be a very interesting game with either side capable of winning. But I’ll back Coventry for another draw.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Coventry City

James Ray

“We should start to see Coventry start to rise up the table sooner rather than later as they continue to gel after a busy summer but after that derby day win over Swansea, I think Cardiff might claim another win here.

“They’ve been pretty potent going forward in recent games and while Coventry continue to get into their rhythm, the hosts might find some success in attack once again.

“I’d definitely give the edge to Coventry in terms of the talent on their books but Cardiff should have the wind in their sails. I’m backing them to claim a great win here.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Coventry City