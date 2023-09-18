Preston North End host Birmingham City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Table-toppers Preston North End continue to impress in this early stage of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, with Ryan Lowe’s side claiming another win on Saturday.

They overcame Lowe’s former side Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale, winning 2-1; the Lilywhites’ fifth-straight win in the league to keep them in 1st place of the table.

Birmingham City meanwhile were dealt a setback on Saturday. John Eustace also faced a former side of his in Watford, but his Blues side lost 2-0 at Vicarage Road, dropping down into 6th place of the table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Who would’ve thought that these two sides would be in the top six after the opening six games. And who would’ve thought that Preston would be top.

“But they deserve to be. They’re performing really well and Lowe deserves a huge amount of credit for his side’s early, positive form.

“Blues will be looking for a reaction after that defeat at Watford, but Deepdale is arguably the toughest place to get a reaction right now.

“Something’s got to give for Preston at some point. But I fancy them to get another win here.”

Preston North End vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“Eustace’s Birmingham will provide a stern test for Preston, but it’s one that I think they’ll be able to take something from.

“The Blues will be keen to bounce back from their defeat to Watford at the weekend but they’ve facing a really challenging game here. The Lilywhites have been tight at the back and they’ve shown they’ve got the attacking potency that they were missing at key times last season.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if the visitors snatch a point but I think I’m leaning towards a narrow home win. I’ll say 1-0 to Preston.”

Preston North End vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-0