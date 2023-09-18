Ipswich Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa has completed a move to Premier League side Wolves, it has been confirmed.

Ipswich Town have seen a number of players come through their ranks and into the first-team over the years. Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott are just two current prodigies who look set for bright futures at Portman Road and both will have played alongside midfielder Chirewa in the academy setup.

19-year-old talent Chirewa has played three times for Town’s senior side but now, he’s made a move up the leagues.

Premier League side Wolves have announced the signing of the Ipswich academy graduate. He’s been brought into the U21s setup at Molineux after being monitored by the club since he was playing in U16s football.

With Wolves, he’ll be hopeful of developing further and taking his game to the next level in a bid to made a senior breakthrough after learning his trade in Ipswich’s youth ranks.

Moving on from Ipswich Town

Chirewa has had interest from elsewhere before. West Ham United and Arsenal were both said to be tracking the teenager last year but after those rumours failed to materialise into a move, McKenna and co may well have been hopeful of bringing him into the first-team in the coming years.

He now moves up a level to test himself in a Premier League academy though, and he’ll do so with the well wishes of those at Portman Road.

While losing a promising young player is a blow, it’s a reflection of the good work being done in Ipswich’s academy. The club draws high praise for player development at both a first-team and academy level. Chirewa’s move to Wolves is another sign of Town’s efforts bearing fruit.