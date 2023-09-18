‘In for a tough one’ – Barnsley vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

Barnsley host Portsmouth in League One on Tuesday night.

Barnsley come into their midweek clash with Portsmouth on the back of three straight League One victories.

The Tykes have won three consecutive games 2-0, with the last coming against Burton Albion at the weekend. Two goals from Devante Cole secured the win for Neill Collins’ side and moved them onto 13 points from seven games, leaving them in 5th.

Portsmouth will offer a stern test though as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Pompey have won three and drawn four of their seven matches thus far, with 13 points putting them just behind Barnsley on goal difference. John Mousinho’s side snatched a point at the death last time out, with Colby Bishop’s 95th-minute goal levelling the score at 1-1.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a really tough one to call. Barnsley are riding a big wave at the moment with Devante Cole in firing form and three clean sheets in the last three games. However, Portsmouth are a really tough side to beat and will be determined to take something back to Fratton Park with them.

“I think the Tykes could hand Pompey a first defeat though. Mousinho’s side are good at staying in tough games but with Cole in the form that he’s in, the visitors could be in for a tough one.

“It could be close but I’m going to say 2-1 Barnsley.”

Barnsley vs Portsmouth prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Barnsley look to be back on the ball after a little dip in form at the start of the season. They’re commanding and picking up good wins, and Pompey could be up against it tomorrow.

“Portsmouth though have done well this season too. They’re keeping themsleves in the top six but one win in their last four in all competitions will be worrying for Mousinho.

“This one could go either way, but with the way Barnsley are playing right now, I’ll have to back them for a narrow win.”

Barnsley vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-0