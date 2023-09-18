Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan could return to the side to face Leeds United in the Championship on Wednesday.

Hull City man Tufan, 28, has missed the Tigers’ last two outings with a thigh injury.

The Turk has featured four times in the Championship so far this season, scoring four goals after his impressive debut campaign last time round.

Ahead of the last outing v Coventry City, Hull boss Liam Rosenior said that the game might come too early for Tufan, but played down the severity of his injury nonetheless.

And ahead of Wednesday’s clash v Leeds at the MKM Stadium, Hull Live reporter Baz Cooper has revealed that Tufan could be involved, and that a decision is set ‘to be made over next couple of training sessions’.

The Tigers sit in 5th place of the Championship table after their draw v Coventry on Friday night. Leeds meanwhile moved up to 10th after a commanding 3-0 win at Millwall yesterday.

A huge boost…

Tufan is a key player for Hull. His range of passing, creativity, and overall attacking threat in the midfield really compliments the style of play that Rosenior’s Hull don, and having him back for Leeds would be a huge boost.

Leeds though look to have turned a corner. Daniel Farke’s side used the international break well it seems, returning like a new-look side with a very potent attack.

It should be a good game between two very good sides. And should Tufan be available then it would certainly boost Hull’s chances of a win; expect Tufan to start on the bench though should he be fit to return.

What’s more is that Hull have had a couple days rest and preparation on Leeds who only played yesterday, so it could be a very good night for the home side.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.