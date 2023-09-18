Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has said Nathan Asiimwe could miss their upcoming clash.

Charlton Athletic are back in action on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers in their new manager’s first home game at The Valley.

Asiimwe, 18, sat out of their most recent fixture away at Stevenage with a quad injury. The Addicks drew 1-1 with Corey Blackett-Taylor scoring a late equaliser.

Appleton provided this update after the game, as per London News Online: “He picked it up (the injury) just before I came into the building. Once they’ve had a little more of a look at it, it was slightly worse than just a strain. I don’t think it is that serious that it keeps him out too long, maybe an extra 10 days or two weeks.”

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton injury latest

As Appleton alluded to, Asiimwe could be out for an extra 10 days to two weeks which isn’t ideal. However, Charlton have decent cover in his position from James Abankwah whilst he recovers.

The teenager has risen up through the academy ranks of the League One side and was a regular at various youth levels before breaking into the senior set-up.

He was handed his debut at the age of 17 in November last year in a Papa John’s Trophy game away at Plymouth Argyle and played for the first time in the league on the final day of last season against Cheltenham Town.

Asiimwe was heavily involved over pre-season and has since enjoyed plenty of game time so far this term, making six appearances in all competitions.

The prospect penned his first professional contract with the London club in the summer as well and has a very bright future ahead of him in the game.

Charlton won’t want to rush him back in, especially at such a young age, and will carefully manage his current injury. The Addicks are sat in 17th place in the third tier table and will be eager to hit some form under Appleton ahead of their upcoming fixtures.