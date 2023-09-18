Bristol City host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Bristol City come into this midweek clash with Plymouth Argyle sitting in 11th place after six games.

Nigel Pearson’s side have lost just once in the Championship so far, winning two and drawing three in their other five matches. The Robins played out a 0-0 draw with West Brom last time out and their tally of five league goals ranks them among the lowest scorers in the division at this early stage.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they were beaten by league leaders Preston North End at the weekend.

The Pilgrims have lost three of their last four Championship matches but after six outings, they sit in a respectable 14th place. In their three away games so far this season, Steven Schumacher’s side have claimed only one point.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can see this being a pretty tight game. I’d lean towards a Bristol City win given that Plymouth aren’t the strongest away from home but the Robins are yet to pick up a home win themselves, offering a glimmer of hope for the visitors.

“Pearson’s side have only conceded five goals in their opening six games but a bit of a lack of potency up top is stopping them from making real inroads up the division.

“Plymouth have the talent in their squad to cause some problems for the hosts and I can see them getting something from this one. I’ll go for a 1-1 draw.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

1 of 20 Who is this? Che Adams Adam Armstrong Armel Bella-Kotchap Nathan Tella

Luke Phelps

“Both teams look pretty solid this season.

“Bristol City are proving typically tough to beat under Pearson and they’ll fancy themselves at Ashton Gate in most games this season.

“Plymouth though are more than holding their own in the Championship. They gave a good account of themsleves against a good Preston side last time out, but another game on the road could take its toll on the players.

“For that reason, and because Bristol City have a bit more Championship experience, I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Plymouth Argyle