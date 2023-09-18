Bradford City hoping for big striker injury boost ahead of Newport County trip

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has said Andy Cook will be assessed this week ahead of their upcoming game.

Bradford City are eager to get the injured striker back on the pitch following his recent spell on the sidelines.

The Bantams are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Newport County as they look to hit some form in League Two.

Hughes has had this to say about Cook, as per The Telegraph & Argus: “We’ll see how he goes during the week. We’ve got to be a little bit careful with him but sometimes it’s (a case of) needs must.”

Bradford hoping for injury boost

Getting Cook back fit will be a big boost for Bradford. There aren’t many better attackers in the fourth tier and he was prolific in the last campaign.

He scored 30 goals in all competitions last term, 27 of which came in the league, and he helped the Yorkshire club reach the play-offs. They ended up losing at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Carlisle United.

Cook’s contract at Valley Parade expired at the end of June but his current club were able to tie up down to an extension. Prior to his move there, he had spells at Barrow, Grimsby Town, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Mansfield Town.

Bradford haven’t had the best of starts to the new season and find themselves down in 17th place. They have picked up 10 points from their first eight games but are only three points off the top seven so will be confident of turning their fortunes around.

Hughes’ men have drawn their last three matches on the spin and were held 1-1 by Harrogate Town in their last outing. The Bantams are proving tough to beat at the moment but are lacking that cutting edge up front that Cook provides when he plays.