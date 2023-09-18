Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said loan man Paris Maghoma is facing two to three weeks on the sidelines through a thigh injury.

Bolton Wanderers recruited midfielder Maghoma on a temporary basis during the summer. The 22-year-old arrived from Brentford on a season-long deal after spells with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons over the course of last season.

He’s played nine times across all competitions so far this campaign, making six appearances in League One.

The London-born midfielder was absent from the squad as Wanderers lost 2-1 to Reading at the weekend though and now, details of his omission have emerged from Evatt.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt has said that Maghoma is facing two to three weeks on the sidelines through a thigh injury. If he wasn’t to be pulled from training and match contention, the risk would be that he could suffer something more severe, potentially putting him out for months. He said:

“Paris has a thigh injury, classed as a 2C, so it is one of those things which is significant enough to keep him out for two or three weeks. The more we push him or go with it, the more it has the potential of being a really nasty tear and we don’t want that.

“He pulled out of training this week and we are just going to have to try and get him back as soon as we can.”

Fingers crossed

The nature of muscle injuries always makes them a little concerning, so the hope will be that this thigh problem can heal up well and Maghoma can be back at full fitness by mid October. Rushing him back any earlier will risk re-injury or making it worse, so the player and Bolton Wanderers’ medical team will be best to lean on the side of caution if that’s necessary.

Maghoma has found the majority of his game time as a substitute this season, with two of his league outings coming as starts.

He played the full 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy win over Salford City and once he’s back in contention, the Brentford loan man will be keen to try and force his way into Evatt’s starting XI.