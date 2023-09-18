Blackpool cast eyes over recent Southampton and Brentford trialist

Blackpool are taking a look at Adeteye Gbadehan on trial, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackpool are casting their eyes over the free agent midfielder ahead of a potential swoop.

Gbadehan, 19, has recently been on trial at Southampton in the Championship, as per The Athletic, and Brentford in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

However, reporter Nixon has now claimed on his Patreon page that it is now the turn of the Tangerines to cast their eyes over the youngster.

Blackpool eyeing youngster

Blackpool could see Gbadehan as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He has plenty of time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future which would make him a useful long-term option for Neil Critchley’s side if they decide to lodge him an offer.

The fact Southampton and Brentford have both considered signing him shows he is a player who is highly thought of.

Gbadehan, who stands at 6ft 3inc, has previously played for Future SC Monarchs in America and helped them win the Dallas Cup in 2021. However, he decided not to stay with the MLS-affiliated academy and instead chose to try his luck in England.

Blackpool were beaten 2-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers last time out and they are currently sat in 14th place in the League One table after a slow start to the campaign. Their aim is to achieve an immediate promotion to the second tier but it isn’t going their way at the moment.

The Seasiders still have plenty of time to turn things around though and they are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Reading as they keep tabs on Gbadehan in the meantime.