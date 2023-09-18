QPR host Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow night.

QPR welcome fellow strugglers Swansea City to Loftus Road tomorrow evening, with both sides in need of a win.

But it’s Swansea City who are more so; new boss Michael Duff is yet to win a league fixture with the Swans, with their weekend defeat v rivals Cardiff City putting some question marks over his summer appointment.

Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland last time out. They’ve won two of their opening six games this season, losing the rest, and having yet to pick up a point at home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This should be a real dog fight. Both teams are desperate for a win but perhaps more desperate to avoid defeat here; Swansea City especially with Duff seemingly, quickly, coming under pressure.

“QPR couldn’t follow up their impressive win at Middlesbrough against a tough Sunderland side. But this upcoming game is perhaps their most winnable home fixture so far this season, so they’ll be up for it.

“Duff really needs a reaction after the defeat v Cardiff. But after losing Joel Piroe, their attacking threat has really dwindled.

“It could go from bad to worse for Duff here, but I’ll back his side to claim a point.”

QPR vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“I’ve got a feeling QPR get their first home points of the season here.

“There’s just a bad feeling about Swansea at the moment. It has been a tough start to Duff’s tenure and that derby day loss to Cardiff City has only soured the mood among supporters even further.

“The R’s haven’t been able to find form at home with their only wins coming on the road. However, with Swansea coming to West London, I think this is where their fortunes change. I’m going for a narrow home win.”

QPR vs Swansea City prediction: 2-1