Sheffield Wednesday host Middlesbrough in the Championship tomorrow night.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome fellow strugglers Middlesbrough to Hillsborough tomorrow night, for an early crunch match in the Championship.

These two sides have just two points between them in the league this season; the Owls’ point coming away at Leeds United earlier in the month, and Middlesbrough’s at home to Huddersfield Town in August.

Wednesday put in another turgid performance over the weekend when they lost 1-0 at home to Ipswich Town, with Middlesbrough also tasting defeat, losing 2-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is such an important game for both sides. Both are really up against it now and both managers are starting to come under severe criticism for their sides’ performances.

“For me though, I think Boro will be alright this season, whilst I really fear for Wednesday.

“They offered so little against Ipswich and whilst the Tractor Boys are one of the best in the league, it’s hard to see Wednesday ever really troubling anyone in the league.

“It’s going to be a close and probably lacklustre game this one. But I think Middlesbrough will edge a much-needed win.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“Many predicted Wednesday would have a tough start to the season but few thought Middlesbrough would be down there with them at this stage. It’s been a poor start to the campaign for the visitors but against Munoz’s Owls, Boro need to get a win here.

“A victory could really raise morale and confidence in the camp, perhaps setting them off on a similar run to the one that took them all the way to the play-offs last season. There’s no doubt this is a weaker Middlesbrough team though, so there’s work to be done before they can look that high again.

“Wednesday have shown signs of promise but in terms of threatening defences, they really don’t offer much.

“I’m going for a narrow away win here to kick off Boro’s campaign for good.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction: 1-2