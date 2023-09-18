Wrexham have started to hit some form in League Two and are currently sat in 4th position in the table.

Wrexham won the National League title last season and have lost only once in their first eight games since returning to the Football League. They are unbeaten in the league in their last seven outings.

Phil Parkinson’s side were patient with their recruitment over the summer and didn’t rush into any deals. They ended up making some shrewd additions such as James McClean and George Evans.

The Red Dragons have the chance to bring in some more players this winter. Here is a look at three players they should target after being linked with them in the last window…

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Wrexham looked into the possibility of landing the Peterborough United striker. The Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said on his ‘The Hard Truth’ podcast, (quotes via Peterborough Telegraph): “Wrexham contacted me and said they were going to make a bid which was interesting. It might have seemed a strange move for the player, but if they got him it would probably mean back-to-back promotions for them so I could see the logic.

“Apparently Hollywood had approved the move, but then they just went quiet. They never came back to me which was a surprise, especially when I saw who they eventually tried to sign.”

Clarke-Harris, 29, has been with his current club since 2020. He has since scored 74 goals in 144 games in all competitions.

Luke Armstrong

Parkinson’s side saw a late deal for the Harrogate Town attacker fall through on deadline day. Their website says they decided not to appeal the transfer.

The door will open for them to make another swoop for him in a few months if they still want him. Armstrong scored 16 goals altogether last term.

George Dobson

Wrexham considered a swoop for Charlton Athletic’s skipper, as per London News Online. He would be an ideal acquisition and luring him to the fourth tier would be a big statement of intent.

Dobson is out of contract next summer meaning the Addicks risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him in the meantime, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension. He has played for Walsall and Sunderland in the past.