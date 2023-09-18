Sunderland have enjoyed a decent start to the new Championship season, sitting in 7th place with 10 points to their name after six games.

Sunderland picked up a 3-1 away win over QPR last time out to move them closer to the Championship play-off spots.

Tony Mowbray and co will be hopeful of breaking into the top-six again after losing out to eventual play-off winners Luton Town at the semi-final stage. There were plenty of additions over the summer to strengthen their chances of success this time around, but more additions could be needed in January.

With that said, here are three summer targets Sunderland should turn their attentions to back to in January…

Amad Diallo

It could depend on just what the situation is at Manchester United but if the door is open for Diallo to head out on loan, a return to Sunderland could be perfect for the Ivorian starlet.

Diallo was a huge hit with the Black Cats and after a summer of speculation, it was said that a Stadium of Light return would be his preference if he’s loaned out later in the season. Diallo snored 13 goals and provided three assists in 37 second-tier games last season.

Giden Granstrom

Sunderland had 18-year-old Swedish midfielder Granstrom on trial in the summer and while he wasn’t signed, he will be a player to keep on the radar in the coming weeks and months.

He’s now a Sweden U18s international and given that he has been in and around the Djurgardens first-team before, it isn’t out of the question that he gets a senior shot soon. If he does, Sunderland might be wise to return for him before he draws the attention of top clubs.

Thom Haye

Last but not least, if Sunderland are keen to add a bit more experience to their ranks, Dutch midfielder Haye will be one to consider. The 28-year-old was said to be on their radar amid a potential drop out of the Heerenveen side and while he’s found minutes in the early stages of the situation, he’ll be one to monitor at the least.

Haye is an experienced defensive midfielder with pedigree at a high level and could prove a valuable figure alongside some of Sunderland’s top young midfielders.