QPR suffered another disappointing defeat on Saturday, losing 3-1 at home to Sunderland.

QPR have now lost four and won two this season, with all six of their points so far coming away from home.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side had a turbulent summer and face an uphill battle in the Championship this season, with many still backing the R’s to be involved in a relegation scrap.

January then could be a pivotal month for the club with new signings likely to be needed by then. Here we look at three summer targets that QPR should return for in the January transfer window…

Chris Forino

QPR were linked heavily with Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Chris Forino this summer.

It was reported at one point that the 23-year-old was set to sign for QPR, but for whatever reason, the move fell through, and Forino remains with Wycombe in League One.

He’s enjoyed another strong start to the season and expect the R’s to be keeping tabs on him still, with centre-back options still fairly light at QPR.

Tim Iroegbunam

Tim Iroegbunam impressed on loan at QPR last season, with reports over the summer revealing that the R’s had looked into another loan deal for the midfielder.

He remains at Aston Villa though where injury has so far kept him out of action. But should January roll around and Iroegbunam isn’t getting any game time, a loan move could become likely.

Villa may well prefer to send him to a Championship team battling for promotion and so a QPR return looks unlikely still. But he played well at the club last time round and so there’s always a slight chance that he could return.

Derry Scherhant

The Hertha Berlin attacker was linked with a handful of Championship clubs over the summer, with QPR being one of them.

The 20-year-old has been in prolific form for his club’s second side but can’t quite make his way into the first-team as of yet, and having failed to find a loan move in the summer, a January move could be on the cards.

QPR remain in need of strikers with just Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong at Ainsworth’s disposal; the pair have scored one goal between them this season.