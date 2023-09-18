Leicester City returned to winning ways in emphatic style on Friday night, thumping Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s.

It was arguably the Foxes’ best performance of the season with goals coming from Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, Wilfred Ndidi, and summer signing Stephy Mavididi.

Mavididi has scored twice and assisted twice in his opening six Championship outings for the Foxes, proving to be one of many impressive summer captures for Enzo Maresca’s side.

But there was also some names who the club missed out on and here we look at three summer targets that Leicester City should return for this summer…

Ilias Chair

The QPR man was a summer-long target for the Foxes.

He was linked on and off, with his links to the King Power being reignited late on in the summer transfer window. But he remains at QPR who are still struggling in the Championship, so Chair could be one who looks for an exit sooner rather than later.

This season, Chair has claimed one assist in six league outings, having played in numerous positions under Gareth Ainsworth.

Josh Brownhill

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is out of contract next summer. His contract situation led to speculation that he could be moved on in the summer window, with Leicester among those linked.

He’s playing a somewhat rotational role for the Clarets this season, having played twice in the top flight this season.

But he remains a player with real pedigree, especially at Championship level, and if there’s no sign of a contract renewal then he could be available on the cheap in January; and Leicester could no doubt do with adding some extra quality in January as they vie for promotion.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

It looked like Crystal Palace’s exciting young winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would head out on loan this summer. And for a while, it looked like he’d be heading to the King Power.

But he’s been kept at Selhurst Park where’s he’s played twice in the Premier League for Palace this season.

A January loan move now looks inevitable and the Championship looks like his ideal destination. If Leicester continue to impress, and if they lose an attacking player in January, then Rak-Sakyi to Leicester could be beneficial for all involved.