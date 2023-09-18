Leeds United look to be finding their feet in the Championship after a tough few months following relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United haven’t had the smoothest start to life in the second-tier but they’re now unbeaten in four in the Championship, cruising to a 3-0 win away to Millwall in their last outing.

The summer window was a dramatic one but come the 11pm deadline on September 1st, many were left pleased with the business done. It will be hoped January isn’t as hectic, but there could be a signing or two made.

With that said, here are three summer targets Leeds United should return for this winter…

Brandon Thomas-Asante

West Brom forward Thomas-Asante was said to be a late target for Leeds United and while a move may not be worthwhile unless someone moves on, the 24-year-old would be an exciting addition to the frontline.

He’s got two goals and an assist to his name in five Championship games and given that he only stepped up from League two last year, Thomas-Asante feels like a player who is only going to get better. If another forward moves on, he could be one to watch for Leeds in January.

Matt O’Riley

Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara ended up coming in to bolster Daniel Farke’s midfield ranks in the latter stages of the window but if the chance is there to sign Celtic star O’Riley, it’s one that the Whites should not pass up on. He was linked in the latter stages of the summer by Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 29.08.23, 18:45).

He first made a name for himself with MK Dons, earning him his move to Celtic Park. The Dane is only 22 too, so he’s only going to get better too.

In five Scottish Premiership games, he has three goals and two assists from midfield.

Joseph Paintsil

Paintsil was linked with both Southampton and Leeds United over the summer but ultimately, when a move to Elland Road was advancing, talks collapsed and he has ended up staying with KRC Genk.

Like with Thomas-Asante, it could be that this pursuit is only revived if someone moves on. However, his creativity and goalscoring threat from the wing could make him a seriously dangerous player at Championship level.