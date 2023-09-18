Ipswich Town have had a strong start to the season after some steady business in the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town spent quiet heavily to build a squad capable of winning automatic promotion from League One and given their financial backing, many thought they would splash the cash upon their return to the second-tier.

However, having spent more to build a team good enough to win promotion, the current squad didn’t need much adding to. Four permanent signings were made while Brandon Williams, Dane Scarlett and Omari Hutchinson signed on loan.

It could be that they do some January business though. With that said, here are three summer targets Ipswich Town should return for in the winter…

Marek Rodak

Vaclav Hladky has assumed the starting spot amid Christian Walton’s absence but given the nature of the no.1’s injury, plenty of patience will be needed as setbacks could be a possibility.

If that proves to be the case, another ‘keeper wouldn’t go amiss. That’s where summer target Marek Rodak could come in. He’s down the pecking order at Fulham and is a very solid goalkeeper at Championship level.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Ipswich were among the sides linked with Crystal Palace starlet Rak-Sakyi all summer long. It looked as though they were in a good position to sign him too, but the Eagles were unable to sign another winger and as a result, Rak-Sakyi stayed.

Chances have been limited for him in the early stages of the season though and a January loan should be in the offing. Even with Hutchinson on board, Rak-Sakyi is someone that Town should return for regardless.

Joe Gelhardt

As it stands, Ipswich aren’t in need of another striker. They have four on the books as it stands but with George Hirst and Freddie Ladapo getting the majority of minutes at the top of the pitch, an established pro like Kayden Jackson could start to eye more minutes elsewhere and Spurs could look for a better opportunity for Dane Scarlett if he doesn’t get much action.

That’s where Gelhardt could be one worth revisiting. He isn’t going to get many meaningful minutes with Leeds United now that Joel Piroe is there, so a loan to another Championship club could be his best option.