Hull City have made a decent start to the new Championship season under Liam Rosenior.

Hull City have only lost once in the league and that was on the opening day away at Norwich City. They find themselves in 5th position.

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday night at home to Leeds United. It will be a tricky test against a Whites side who seem to have clicked into gear now under Daniel Farke.

Rosenior was a busy man over the summer as he put his own stamp on the squad. Here is a look at three players who he should move back in for in January…

Max Bird

HullLive report that Hull are likely to rekindle their pursuit of the Derby County man this winter. They wanted to sign the League One ace but had to look elsewhere after he picked up an injury.

Bird, 23, worked under Rosenior at Pride Park and would be a decent long-term addition at the MKM Stadium. He has made 165 appearances so far in his career and has chipped in with four goals.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Hull missed out on a deadline day loan deal to land the Crystal Palace winger. HullLive reporter Baz Cooper claimed he was on the ‘verge’ of a temporary switch to East Yorkshire but the Eagles’ failure to land an unnamed attacking target meant they had to keep him at Selhurst Park.

Rak-Sakyi spent last term with Charlton Athletic and scored 14 goals for the Addicks. He would give the Tigers more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Ryan Kent

He was linked with a surprise move to Hull despite only joining Fenerbahce in July. According to Fotomac, the former Liverpool man was on Rosenior’s radar.

The 26-year-old played for Rangers from 2018 to 2023 and scored 33 goals in 218 games. He has played five times since moving to Turkey but his future is up in the air.