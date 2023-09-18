Derby County are 11th in the League One table as they eye promotion to the Championship under Paul Warne.

Derby County are three points off the play-offs and drew 1-1 to Portsmouth at Pride Park over the weekend. The Rams are back in action in the Papa John’s Trophy against Lincoln City at home tomorrow night.

They then face an away trip to Brunton Park this weekend to lock horns with Carlisle United. The Cumbrians are 18th in the table.

Warne’s side had a busy summer as they prepared for this campaign. Here is a look at three players they should go back in for in January…

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Charlton Athletic’s winger emerged on Derby’s radar late in the last transfer window, as per London News Online. He would be an ideal addition and would bolster their ranks ahead of the rest of the campaign.

Blackett-Taylor, 25, is a key player for the Addicks but is out of contract next summer. They risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t pen a new deal in the meantime.

Cameron Humphreys

TEAMtalk reported that the Rams were keen to lure the centre-back down to the third tier from Rotherham United. Warne signed the former Manchester City man for the Millers before his exit last year.

Derby have been conceding too many goals and the 25-year-old would bolster their backline. Persuading him to drop down a division would also be a big statement of intent.

Michael Smith

He was reportedly on the radar in the last window, as per Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett. Smith has scored 145 goals in 517 games so far in his career.

The striker remains on the books at Sheffield Wednesday but they are struggling under Xisco Munoz. The ex-Rotherham man has worked under the Derby manager before and knows what it takes to get promoted.