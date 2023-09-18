Coventry City had a busy summer on the transfer front with both incomings and outgoings at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City lost Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer in the last window to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively. The Sky Blues were beaten in the Championship play-off final last season by Luton Town on penalties at Wembley.

They will be aiming to reach the play-offs again this term under Mark Robins. Hull City held them to a 1-1 draw in their last outing.

Next up is a midweek trip to Cardiff City. In the meantime, here is a look at three targets who the club should move back in for in January…

John Swift

Coventry looked into a deal to land the West Brom playmaker, according to reporter Tom Collomosse. He would inject some more quality into their ranks if they were to rekindle their interest.

Swift, 28, joined the Baggies last year following the end of his contract at Reading. The ex-Chelsea man has since scored nine goals during his time in the Midlands.

Cameron Humphreys

The former Manchester City centre-back has been a hit since signing for Rotherham United just over 12 months ago. He played a key role behind their survival in the second tier in the last campaign under Matt Taylor.

According to TEAMtalk, Coventry were keen on landing him along with Derby County in League One. The 24-year-old would give Robins more competition and depth at the back ahead of the rest of the season.

Callum Styles

Barnsley were able to keep hold of the Hungary international despite their relegation to the third tier. He spent last term on loan at Millwall before heading back to Oakwell.

Reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that Coventry were keeping tabs on his progress along with Bristol City. Styles would fit the bill this winter if the club decide to make a swoop.