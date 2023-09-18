Charlton Athletic have turned to Michael Appleton as their new manager after deciding to part company with Dean Holden.

Charlton Athletic will be eager to start climbing up the League One table after a slow start to the season and they drew 1-1 away at Stevenage last time out with Corey Blackett-Taylor scoring a late equaliser.

The Addicks are back in action this weekend with a game against Wycombe Wanderers at The Valley in their new manager’s first clash on home soil.

In the meantime, here we look at three summer targets that QPR should return for in the January transfer window…

Rubin Colwill

Charlton were linked with the Cardiff City man at the end of August along with fellow third tier sides Reading and Bolton Wanderers, as per Football Insider. He has recently penned a new deal with the Bluebirds in the Championship.

However, he isn’t guaranteed regular football with the Welsh outfit at this moment in time which could open the door for a potential loan move this winter. Colwill would be ideal for Appleton’s side and would inject more quality into their ranks.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

He cut ties with Portsmouth at the end of last term and is currently available as a free agent. His contract at Fratton Park expired and he wasn’t offered fresh terms amid links to Charlton, via the Daily Mail.

Tunnicliffe, 30, has bags of experience in the Football League and has racked up over 350 appearances to date. He would provide more competition and depth in midfield and has played for the likes of Manchester United, Fulham, Luton Town and Millwall in the past.

Danny Douglas

Reporter Alan Nixon claimed on his Patreon that the Addicks were looking at the Australian youngster on trial. He currently plays for A-League team Perth Glory.

It is important the club plan for the future as well and the 19-year-old could be a useful long-term option. The prospect had a trial at West Brom back in 2019, as per FTBL.