3 summer targets Blackburn Rovers should return for including Crystal Palace man: Opinion

Blackburn Rovers have made a decent start to the 2023/24 campaign with 10 points from six games leaving them 8th in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers moved up the table and returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at home to Middlesbrough at the weekend.

It was a tricky summer at times but overall, the club hierarchy deserves praise for how they navigated various dilemmas, ensuring that Jon Dahl Tomasson maintains a decent squad for this season.

January could see them turn to the market again though in a bid to strengthen further before the second half of the campaign. With that said, we look at three summer targets that Blackburn Rovers should return for this winter…

Ross Sykes

It was reported that a bid of up t0 £750,000 went in for Sykes in the summer and although James Hill ended up signing on loan, a more long-term, permanent move might not go amiss this winter.

Sykes earned his move to Belgian side Union S.G. after an impressive stint with Accrington Stanley and he could bring some real depth to Tomasson’s defensive ranks. He hasn’t been a regular starter in Belgium, so could perhaps benefit from a fresh start.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Crystal Palace winger Rak-Sakyi was linked with a whole host of clubs over the summer. But, Palace were unable to bring in another option out wide, resulting in Rak-Sakyi being held onto.

If the door opens for him to move in January, plenty of clubs will be keen and Blackburn should be among them. Tomasson has a fair few options on the wings but the chance to sign a player of Rak-Sakyi’s quality is one that can not be passed up on.

Jackson Muleka

It was claimed that talks took place over a £4m move for Besiktas striker Muleka but ultimately, nothing came to fruition.

Another striker might not go amiss at Ewood Park with attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics proving to be this season’s main goalscoring outlet. Muleka has been prolific in Turkey and Belgium before and as a player who can also operate on the left, he could prove a solid winter addition.