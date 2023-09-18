Barnsley turned to former Sheffield United and Preston North End defender Neill Collins as their new manager over the summer.

Barnsley were forced to hunt for a new boss following Michael Duff’s exit to Swansea City in the Championship. The Tykes were beaten in the play-off final by Sheffield Wednesday last season.

They have since picked up 13 points from their first seven games of this term. The Yorkshire outfit are sat in 15th place.

Collins’ side are three points off the top two. Here is a look at three players they should return for in January…

Mattie Pollock

Barnsley were keen on the Watford centre-back in the last window, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The 21-year-old would provide the Tykes with more competition and depth at the back.

He has been with the Hornets since joining them in 2021 from Grimsby Town. However, he has since had loan spells away at Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen to get game time.

Jack Tucker

The defender has stayed put at MK Dons despite their relegation to League Two in the last campaign. He signed for his current club from Gillingham just over 12 months ago.

Nixon also claimed on his Patreon that Collins explored the possibility of luring the 23-year-old to Oakwell. He would still be useful option if interest is rekindled this winter.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Journalist Darren Witcoop reported that Barnsley were interested in the Iran international. The forward has scored 10 goals in 27 outings for the Dons to date and they could face a battle to keep him down the line.

He would give the Tykes another option to pick from in attack ahead of the rest of the season. He has been on the books at Swansea and Wycombe Wanderers in the past.