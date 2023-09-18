Huddersfield Town have announced that manager Neil Warnock will be leaving the club after their midweek game against Stoke City.

Huddersfield Town brought Warnock back last season and the legendary manager managed to keep the Terriers in the Championship. However, after deciding to stay on beyond the end of the 2222/23 campaign, he will be leaving his post.

Town sit 17th in the Championship table having won their last two games but their midweek game against Stoke City will be Warnock’s last as manager.

With that said, here are three out-of-work managers who the Terriers must consider…

Nathan Jones

Jones’ time at Southampton was a dismal failure, but that shouldn’t hamper his reputation for too long.

The Welshman was fantastic when working under a budget at Luton Town and at another club where the pursestrings might be tight, he could overachieve and rebuild his reputation. He’d be a great appointment for Huddersfield given his success with Luton and is definitely one worth considering.

Leam Richardson

After his harsh sacking in November 2022, it’s a surprise that Leam Richardson has been out of work for so long.

Richardson was another who performed well in tough circumstances over the course of his two years at Wigan Athletic. He cut a popular figure among supporters and with the Terriers job soon to be vacant, he should definitely be among the contenders considered.

Sabri Lamouchi

Lamouchi managed to keep Cardiff City in the Championship last season but he was not offered a new deal in South Wales, resulting in his exit. He’s got pedigree at a high level and across his spell with the Bluebirds and a previous stint with Nottingham Forest the Frenchman is experienced at this level.

He’s another coach worth looking at as Warnock prepares to say goodbye to Huddersfield Town.