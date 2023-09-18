Stockport County are being linked with a January swoop for Salford City striker Callum Hendry, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Stockport County could see the Scotsman as someone who would bolster their attacking options ahead of the rest of the season.

The Hatters have won their last two games on the spin against AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons and are two points off the play-offs now.

Here is a look at three alternatives they could target to Hendry ahead of the next transfer window…

Luke Armstrong, Harrogate Town

He is a proven goal scorer at League Two level and would be ideal for Stockport up front. The 27-year-old, who has been with Harrogate Town since 2021, has been their main man in attack under Simon Weaver over recent years.

The forward has scored 31 goals in 108 games in all competitions, 16 of which came last term. Wrexham tried to sign him in the last window but a deal collapsed, as per their club website.

Louis Appere, Northampton Town

Appere knows what it takes to get promoted to League One after helping Northampton Town gain automatic promotion earlier this year. He scored nine goals for Jon Brady’s side and proved to be a handful to defenders.

The former Dundee United man remains a valuable member of the Cobblers’ squad but with his contract up next year, they risk losing him for free unless they cash in on him this winter or can agree an extension which is something the Hatters could look to exploit.

Sam Winnall, free agent

The door remains open for Stockport to sign a free agent to provide cover for injured pair Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton. Winnall, who is 32-years-old, would be a useful option and would inject bags of experience into their ranks.

He has played for the likes of Barnsley, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday and has some decent pedigree behind him from his time in the Championship. Burton Albion cut ties with him a few months ago and he is weighing up his next move.