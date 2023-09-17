Sunderland youngster Tom Watson is a target for Nottingham Forest, reports Alan Nixon.

Watson, 17, is a product of the Sunderland youth academy, and he now plays for the Black Cats’ U18s side.

The winger has made 32 total appearances in the U18 Premier League, scoring an impressive 13 goals and assisting seven more.

And now Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are keen on the Englishman and that the Reds are ‘waiting for the moment to pounce’.

Sunderland have seen a number of young talents linked with moves away this summer; goalkeeper Toby Bell being one, with the 15-year-old having switched to Chelsea during the transfer window.

But Tony Mowbray’s side have also placed a huge emphasis on bringing younger players in to the club, signing a horde of new players in the summer including eight under the age of 21.

Another gem…

Sunderland have a really clear focus on youth right now; on both producing and recruiting.

And Watson has a few players to follow in the footsteps off too. Names like Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil have both progressed through the club’s academy, with another in Chris Rigg starting to catch the eye too.

Watson looks like he could be the next Sunderland youngster pushing for a spot in Mowbray’s first-team and this emerging interest from the Premier League could well fast-track the winger into the senior side.

First-team exposure could give Watson the stage to progress even further and it would also boost his transfer value if he could put in some impressive performances.

But should Forest come in soon and with a decent offer, then Sunderland might be forced to cash in on the talented Watson.