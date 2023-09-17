Stockport County plotting January swoop for Salford City striker

Stockport County are interested in a January move for Salford City striker Callum Hendry, reports Alan Nixon.

Stockport County are looking to further bolster their attacking options this winter as they eye promotion from League Two.

Hendry, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next June as things stand.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Hatters are ‘keen’ to lure him to Edgeley Park in the next transfer window.

Stockport target emerges

Salford risk losing Hendry for free if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms of an extension before his deal expires.

Stockport could do with another option up front with Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton still out injured. Dave Challinor’s side made a slow start to the new campaign but have won their last two outings away at AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons and have started to climb up the league table now.

Hendry moved to the Peninsula Stadium in June last year and scored 14 goals in all competitions last term to help the Ammies get into the play-offs. His future is up in the air at the moment though.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers but moved up to Scotland in 2017 to join St Johnstone. He was a hit during his time with the Saints and fired 23 goals in 94 outings altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Brechin City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Stockport are back in action on Saturday at home to Wrexham as they look to make it three wins on the spin. Challinor’s men are 13th in the league table and are only two points off the top seven.