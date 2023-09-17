Watford are in ‘ exploratory talks’ with boss Valerien Ismael, regarding a new and improved contract, reports Adam Leventhal of The Athletic.

Ismael only arrived at Watford at the start of the summer. And despite a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign, it looks like he could be in line for a new deal.

The Athletic reporter Leventhal said on Twitter that Watford are engaged in talks with Ismael over a new potential deal for the Frenchman, who’s said to have impressed the club’s hierarchy ‘in various areas’.

Watford claimed a 2-0 win over Birmingham City yesterday; their first win since the opening day of the season to move them up into 11th.

Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Ismael is the Hornets’ fourth permanent boss since the start of last season, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic, and Chris Wilder having occupied the Vicarage Road hot seat in the past 12 months.

New deal for Val?

This news will come as a surprise to many Watford fans. But it may be a pleasant surprise.

Ismael has done a steady job so far. It’s easy to forget that Watford lost their two best players in the summer; Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, and only a small amount of that money has been put back into the side.

Results have been tough this season but yesterday’s win was an impressive one, with Watford showcasing how dominant they can be under Ismael.

A new contract for the Frenchman would also give the club some kind of stability after several turbulent years, and it would give Ismael some breathing room too, with the Watford boss no doubt fully aware of how often Watford sack their managers.