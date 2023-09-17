Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says the club are yet to discover the extent of Leif Davis’ injury following the 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Ipswich Town picked up their fifth win of the Championship campaign yesterday, beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough.

A Conor Chaplin goal just before the break handed the Tractor Boys all three points, with McKenna’s side now in 3rd place of the table ahead of a midweek trip to Southampton.

But yesterday’s game also saw full-back Davis forced off through injury; Davis provided the assist for Chaplin’s goal but was brought off soon after.

And speaking to the club about the 23-year-old’s injury, Town boss McKenna said:

“We don’t know yet [the extent of Davis’ injury] but he’s in a boot. He rolled and had his ankle stepped on at the same time, which is never a good one.

“He was excellent in the first half and we’ll see how he is, but Brandon [Williams] came into the team and showed a real toughness and helped us see out the result.”

Former Leeds United man Davis played a key role in Ipswich’s promotion from League One last season, featuring 43 times in the league and providing 14 assists along the way; his assist in yesterday’s game was his second of this season so far.

A blow for Town

Davis is integral to the way that Ipswich Town play. His performances last season and so far this season have really highlighted Town’s positivity on the pitch and his absence will be a real blow.

Expect Town to be sweating over Davis’ injury, but in Williams they have a good replacement already lined up.

The man on loan from Manchester United put in a decent performance when he came on for Davis yesterday, using his pace and energy to give Town some creativity on the flank.

Ipswich Town have another long-haul away day in midweek, heading dow to the south coast to face Russell Martin’s Southampton in another testing fixture.

That game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday.