Blackburn Rovers have identified Birmingham City’s Jordan James as a potential replacement for Adam Wharton, reports The Sun.

James, 19, is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy, with the Welsh international having made his first-team debut during the 2021/22 season.

He’s since made over 50 appearances for Blues but his role under John Eustace is a mixed one, with James often coming off the bench late in games.

The Sun say that James ‘does not fit in with the system’ that Eustace deploys and that the midfielder is starting to attract transfer interest.

Alan Nixon writes that Serie A outfit Lecce are back in for James and that Blues’ Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are also keen.

Nixon adds that Blackburn have identified James as a potential replacement for Wharton who’s had Premier League suitors throughout the year.

James to Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers are making a good habit of poaching good, proven first-team players from Championship and Football League rivals.

They’ve signed players like Dom Hyam from Coventry City, and Sammie Szmodics from Peterborough United, with both going on to become key players, and James could well be the next.

He’s somewhat out of favour at St Andrew’s and the club’s influx of summer signings won’t have done his chances of game time any favours.

But he remains a very well-regarded player with bags of potential, so it’s no surprise to see teams taking an interest in him.

The January transfer window is a while away yet and James’ situation at Birmingham City could well change before then, but for Rovers, this is certainly an exciting link.

Blackburn face Sunderland in midweek whilst Birmingham City go up against Preston North End.